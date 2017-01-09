David Goebel Sells 1,344 Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director David Goebel sold 1,344 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $150,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,151.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Goebel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, David Goebel sold 1,376 shares of Jack In The Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $149,750.08.

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 106.28 on Monday. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $398.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Jack In The Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/david-goebel-sells-1344-shares-of-jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-stock/1144558.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,759,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,735,000 after buying an additional 628,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 52.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 65.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the third quarter worth $10,181,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack In The Box from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Jack In The Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.03.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc is a restaurant company. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,910 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants (Qdoba). Its segments are Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant operations. It operates and franchises approximately 2,250 Jack in the Box restaurants, primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam, over 660 Qdoba restaurants across the United States, and approximately four in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.