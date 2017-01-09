Danaher Corporation (DHR) Stake Reduced by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,761 shares during the period. Danaher Corporation accounts for about 2.7% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $65,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 36.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,884,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

