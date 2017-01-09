Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €66.00 by BNP Paribas

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) received a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective from BNP Paribas in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Barclays PLC set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Commerzbank AG set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.68 ($75.45).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) traded down 0.128% during midday trading on Monday, reaching €71.907. 32,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of €76.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.406. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €50.89 and a 52 week high of €72.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.97 and a 200 day moving average of €63.00.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

