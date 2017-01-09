D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 776.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 35.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 148.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded up 0.628% on Monday, hitting $28.025. 1,828,036 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.875 and a beta of 1.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America Corporation raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.05 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.77 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Barclays PLC began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

