D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Cut to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $28.77 target price on the stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $34.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded D.R. Horton from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 244,639 shares. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 72,379 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $132,964,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Underhill Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

