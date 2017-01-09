CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CYS Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYS Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of CYS Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other CYS Investments news, CEO Kevin E. Grant sold 174,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $1,504,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,622.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Tyson sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $53,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,035.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in CYS Investments by 199.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CYS Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CYS Investments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in CYS Investments by 154.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CYS Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) opened at 7.92 on Wednesday. CYS Investments has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CYS Investments had a net margin of 77.50% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CYS Investments will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. CYS Investments’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period (approximately three, five, seven or 10 years).

