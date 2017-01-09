CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in residential mortgage pass-through securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. CYS Investments, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. CYS Investments, Inc., formally known as Cypress Sharpridge Investments, Inc., is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CYS Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CYS Investments in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut CYS Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) traded down 0.5846% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.8737. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,770 shares. CYS Investments has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.7470 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm earned $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.75 million. CYS Investments had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 77.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CYS Investments will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. CYS Investments’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other CYS Investments news, Director David A. Tyson sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $53,339.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin E. Grant sold 174,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $1,504,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,622.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CYS Investments by 52.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CYS Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in CYS Investments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 73,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CYS Investments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CYS Investments by 478.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 77,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYS Investments Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period (approximately three, five, seven or 10 years).

