Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 139.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after buying an additional 609,284 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.com International by 1,063.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded up 1.74% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.24. 3,005,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Ctrip.com International had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $836 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ctrip.com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Ctrip.com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

