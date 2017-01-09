CST Brands, Inc. (CST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CST Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CST Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CST Brands (NYSE:CST) opened at 48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. CST Brands has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08.

CST Brands (NYSE:CST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. CST Brands had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CST Brands will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

In other CST Brands news, SVP Gerard J. Sonnier sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $318,726.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper sold 47,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $2,281,898.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,092,161.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CST Brands by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CST Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of CST Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CST Brands by 88.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CST Brands by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About CST Brands

CST Brands, Inc (CST) is a holding company. The Company is an independent retail of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States and eastern Canada. Its retail operations include the sale of motor fuel at convenience stores, commission agents and cardlocks; the sale of food, convenience merchandise items and services at convenience stores, and the sale of heating oil to residential customers and heating oil and motor fuel to small commercial customers.

