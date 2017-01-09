CRH PLC (UK) (CRH) Given a GBX 2,610 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,610 ($31.74) price objective on CRH PLC (UK) (LON:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CRH PLC (UK) to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.13) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of CRH PLC (UK) from GBX 3,300 ($40.13) to GBX 3,700 ($45.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of CRH PLC (UK) from GBX 2,500 ($30.40) to GBX 2,600 ($31.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CRH PLC (UK) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,768.88 ($33.67).

Shares of CRH PLC (LON:CRH) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2782.00. 1,099,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CRH PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,581.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,342.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,708.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,518.57. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 22.95 billion.

About CRH PLC (UK)

CRH plc manufactures and distributes a range of products servicing the construction needs, from the fundamentals of heavy materials and elements to construct the frame, through exterior products that complete the building envelope, to distribution channels, which service construction fit-out and renewal.

