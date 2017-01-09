Crew Energy Inc. (CR) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at GMP Securities

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) had its price objective lowered by GMP Securities from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.84.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) traded down 3.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,731 shares. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm’s market cap is $970.67 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, primarily in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Its activities are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource situated in northeast British Columbia.

