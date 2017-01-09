Crawshaw Group Plc (CRAW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Crawshaw Group Plc (LON:CRAW) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

Crawshaw Group Plc (LON:CRAW) traded down 4.30% on Friday, reaching GBX 22.25. 564,566 shares of the company traded hands. Crawshaw Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 93.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 17.63 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.32.

Crawshaw Group Plc Company Profile

Crawshaw Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates a chain of meat-focused retail food stores. The Company has approximately 40 stores, which are located across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the North West. The Company’s product range is categorized into approximately two distinct areas, such as Traditional raw meat, and Hot and cold cooked food.

