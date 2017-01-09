Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,976,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,030,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA now owns 2,629,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,947,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) traded up 0.010% on Monday, reaching $39.384. 2,104,526 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.105 and a beta of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,533.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline PLC news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $931,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

