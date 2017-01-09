CPFL Energia S.A. (cpl) Plans $0.12 Dividend

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:cpl) announced a dividend on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Shares of CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) opened at 15.62 on Monday. CPFL Energia has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPL. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. downgraded CPFL Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
CPFL Energia Company Profile
CPFL Energia SA is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Generation Sources, Commercialization, Services and Other.
