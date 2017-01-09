CPFL Energia S.A. (cpl) Plans $0.12 Dividend

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:cpl) announced a dividend on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) opened at 15.62 on Monday. CPFL Energia has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPL. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. downgraded CPFL Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/cpfl-energia-s-a-cpl-plans-0-12-dividend/1144580.html.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia SA is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Generation Sources, Commercialization, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.