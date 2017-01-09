Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Stake Held by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ continued to hold its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,291,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 351,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) traded down 0.95% on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,818,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated (Cousins) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on development, acquisition, leasing and property management. The Company’s investment strategy is to purchase Class A office assets or locate opportunistic development or redevelopment projects in its core markets to which it can add value through relationships, capital, or market expertise.

