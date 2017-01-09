Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) insider Jim Clarke acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($185.42).

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) opened at 186.2241 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 405.81 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.70. Countrywide PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 393.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Countrywide PLC (CWD) Insider Jim Clarke Buys 82 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/countrywide-plc-cwd-insider-jim-clarke-buys-82-shares-of-stock/1144172.html.

CWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 250.50 ($3.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Countrywide PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Countrywide PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Countrywide PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.63 ($2.77).

Countrywide PLC Company Profile

Countrywide plc is an integrated residential estate agency and property services group in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services. The Company operates in five businesses: residential property sales; residential property lettings and property management; arranging mortgages, insurance and related financial products (provided by third parties) for participants in residential property transactions; surveying and valuation services for mortgage lenders and prospective homebuyers, and residential property conveyance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.