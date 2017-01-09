Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420 ($5.16).

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) opened at 383.25 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 394.03 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.92. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 267.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 389.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Costain Group PLC (COST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/costain-group-plc-cost-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt/1144504.html.

In other Costain Group PLC news, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £2,120.40 ($2,605.87). Also, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £1,133.13 ($1,392.56).

Costain Group PLC Company Profile

Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.