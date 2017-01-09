Costain Group PLC (COST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 420 ($5.16).
Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) opened at 383.25 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 394.03 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.92. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 267.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 389.75.
In other Costain Group PLC news, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £2,120.40 ($2,605.87). Also, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £1,133.13 ($1,392.56).
Costain Group PLC Company Profile
Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.
