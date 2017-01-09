CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COR. KeyCorp raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen and Company raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) traded up 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. 234,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.69.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business earned $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.92 per share, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,944.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation by 430.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth about $159,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its position in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 34.2% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty Corporation

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P. (Operating Partnership), the Company is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia (including Washington DC), New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

