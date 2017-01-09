CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Insider Sells $738,000.00 in Stock

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) insider Anand K. Nallathambi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) opened at 36.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.93. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $43.43.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $524 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.40 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of CoreLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CoreLogic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 74.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CoreLogic by 174.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in CoreLogic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. It operates through two segments: Property Intelligence and Risk Management and Work Flow.

