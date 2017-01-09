Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,577,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,601.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) opened at 177.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $190.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.74.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm earned $518.70 million during the quarter. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Director Sells $1,577,070.00 in Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/cooper-companies-inc-the-coo-director-sells-1577070-00-in-stock/1144376.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $221.00 price target on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,493,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $805,449,000 after buying an additional 108,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after buying an additional 100,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,709,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,282,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,683,000 after buying an additional 249,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,142,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc (CooperVision) and CooperSurgical, Inc (CooperSurgical). CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision offers Biofinity monthly spherical, toric and multifocal lenses under the Avaira brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.