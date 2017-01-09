Convergys Corporation (CVG) Position Boosted by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Convergys Corporation were worth $28,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVG. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Convergys Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,385 shares. Convergys Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Convergys Corporation had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $741 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Convergys Corporation will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Convergys Corporation’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convergys Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, General Counsel Jarrod B. Pontius sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $58,562.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,963.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,342,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Convergys Corporation

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

