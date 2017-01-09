Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,172 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company earned $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 547,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 36.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company's segment is wallboard. The Company's manufacturing facilities and sales efforts are concentrated in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in new residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R).

