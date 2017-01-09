Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. The company earned $1.81 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY17 guidance to $6.55-6.65 EPS.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 149.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $130.23 and a 12-month high of $173.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 401.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer and wine the United States and Canada. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.