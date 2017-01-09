Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

Cone Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cone Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cone Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cone Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Cone Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) opened at 23.69 on Friday. Cone Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

Cone Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. Cone Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Cone Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cone Midstream Partners will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in Cone Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 119.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Cone Midstream Partners Company Profile

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed between CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

