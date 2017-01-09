Compass Group plc (CPG) Rating Reiterated by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,430 ($17.57) price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($19.91) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.21) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,456.69 ($17.90).

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) opened at 1452.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,404.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,438.80. Compass Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,079.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,559.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 23.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group plc’s previous dividend of $10.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Paul Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,337 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of £66,850 ($82,155.59). Also, insider Richard John Cousins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,371 ($16.85), for a total transaction of £2,742,000 ($3,369,792.31).

Compass Group plc Company Profile

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe & Japan, and Fast Growing & Emerging. It provides breakfasts, lunches and dinners, and also offers hospitality services. The Company offers a range of soft support services, including cleaning, reception and some building maintenance.

