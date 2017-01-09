Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) opened at 18.10 on Monday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

In other news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 4,500 shares of Compass Diversified Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,462 shares in the company, valued at $771,109.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 50,000 shares of Compass Diversified Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $880,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 505,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,717.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings by 29.7% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/compass-diversified-holdings-codi-to-issue-0-36-quarterly-dividend/1144154.html.

Compass Diversified Holdings Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages a group of small and middle-market businesses. The Company’s segments include The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty Safe or Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.