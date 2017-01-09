Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) opened at 18.10 on Monday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.
CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.
In other news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 4,500 shares of Compass Diversified Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,462 shares in the company, valued at $771,109.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 50,000 shares of Compass Diversified Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $880,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 505,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,717.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings by 29.7% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Compass Diversified Holdings Company Profile
Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages a group of small and middle-market businesses. The Company’s segments include The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty Safe or Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.
