Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Hilliard Lyons

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hilliard Lyons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) opened at 48.55 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $852.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In other news, insider James B. Draughn sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $63,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Draughn sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $195,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 39,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 497,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 425,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc (CTBI) is a bank holding company. The Company operates in the community banking services segment. The Company owns a commercial bank and a trust company, serving small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central and south central Kentucky; southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

