Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 282.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 0.49% on Monday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 433,598 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $685.31 million. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

