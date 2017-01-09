Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded down 1.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 399,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $59.22.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm earned $290.60 million during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider John W. Kemper sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $139,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Foster sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $277,318.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,706,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,225,000 after buying an additional 217,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,149,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,132,000 after buying an additional 130,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,572,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,228,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,585,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

