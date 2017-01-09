ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (MYCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MYCC) in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ClubCorp Holdings from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of ClubCorp Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ClubCorp Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) traded up 2.05% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 188,024 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $979.43 million. ClubCorp Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company earned $259.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. ClubCorp Holdings’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About ClubCorp Holdings

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc is a membership-based leisure company. The Company is the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company’s segments include Golf and Country Clubs; Business, Sports and Alumni Clubs, and Other. The Company’s Golf and country club operations consist of private country clubs, golf clubs and public golf facilities.

