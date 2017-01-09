Clean Yield Group Buys 177 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,422 shares. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $172.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clean Yield Group Buys 177 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/clean-yield-group-buys-177-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-company-bdx/1145637.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $302,694.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $472,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Sichak sold 10,352 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.