Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded down 2.946% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.965. 803,591 shares of the stock traded hands. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $405.73 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company earned $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels Corp. news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boone Pickens sold 519,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $1,844,171.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,765,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,967,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 13.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 131.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 103,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation, repair and maintenance (O&M) services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

