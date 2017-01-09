Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) SVP Peter J. Grace Sells 7,500 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Peter J. Grace sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded down 2.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 578,340 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $409.15 million. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 103.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 23.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation, repair and maintenance (O&M) services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

