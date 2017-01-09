Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $11,719,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,874,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 326.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 588,423 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.72 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 109,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $7,111,877.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,234,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

