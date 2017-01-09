Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 366 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 128.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $3,108,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 461,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $122.28. 980,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.94 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 34,299 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $4,205,743.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,751.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

