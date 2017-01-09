Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 871 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.13% of Align Technology worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 369.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $128,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. 528,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $102.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company earned $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 33,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $3,001,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. White sold 11,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $1,065,350.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,955.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

