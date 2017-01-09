Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (IT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2,385.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,329,000 after buying an additional 70,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,094,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,149,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 303,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,824,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,149,000 after buying an additional 176,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after buying an additional 55,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded up 0.03% during trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. 339,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. Gartner had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 306.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie cut shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Gartner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In other Gartner news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $246,974.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,828.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

