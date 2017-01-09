Citadel Advisors LLC Has $45,749,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $45,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 199,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,578,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NVR by 57.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 5,499.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,320,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) traded down 0.37% on Monday, reaching $1671.90. 2,215 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,637.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,655.07. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,462.02 and a 12-month high of $1,845.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $28.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.46 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 31.70%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post $99.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citadel Advisors LLC Has $45,749,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/citadel-advisors-llc-has-45749000-stake-in-nvr-inc-nvr/1144885.html.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,504.33, for a total transaction of $902,598.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company also operates a mortgage banking and title services business. The Company’s mortgage banking operations are operated primarily through a subsidiary, NVR Mortgage Finance, Inc (NVRM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.