Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) in a report published on Friday. Scotiabank currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 29,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cineplex Inc (CGX) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/cineplex-inc-cgx-given-outperform-rating-at-scotiabank/1145220.html.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc is a Canada-based entertainment company. The Company operates through two segments: Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment offers box office services, food service, gaming services, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales. The Media segment consists of Cineplex Media, which consists of in-theatre advertising, pre-show, showtime, magazine and lobby advertising, and Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), which is associated with the design, installation and operations of digital signage networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.