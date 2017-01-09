Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIX. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CI Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of CI Financial Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) traded down 2.23% on Monday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 512,549 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CI Financial Corp (CIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/ci-financial-corp-cix-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1145298.html.

About CI Financial Corp

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.