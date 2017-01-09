Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 14,712 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,070,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,851,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 846,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at about $26,134,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 582.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 314,754 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 177,932 shares. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $950.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.40 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDP shares. Wunderlich upped their price objective on Fresh Del Monte Produce from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,361,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,031,099.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hani El-Naffy sold 141,085 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $8,445,348.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

