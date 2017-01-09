Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.30. 1,927,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.58 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $332 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $333,987.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,068.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 44,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,615,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

