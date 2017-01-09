Chevron Corporation (CVX) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Strong Sell”

Vetr lowered shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $100.98 target price on the stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chevron Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chevron Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chevron Corporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at 116.84 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $119.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. The firm’s market cap is $220.57 billion.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -540.00%.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 272.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,239,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,764,000 after buying an additional 10,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the third quarter valued at $736,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the third quarter valued at $353,119,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 411.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,793,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,830,000 after buying an additional 3,051,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,845,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,581,000 after buying an additional 2,824,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

