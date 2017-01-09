Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Position Reduced by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 726,578 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 70.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 43,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) traded down 2.00% on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,622,444 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.26 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/chesapeake-energy-corporation-chk-position-reduced-by-old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd/1145459.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Chesapeake Energy Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Nomura upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.