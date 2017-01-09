Chemical Bank Has $4,193,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Chemical Bank cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded down 1.48% on Monday, reaching $60.56. 3,408,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

