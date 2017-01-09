Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $86.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Charles River Laboratories International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC raised Charles River Laboratories International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) opened at 80.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $326,645.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $326,490.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,749.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 55.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

