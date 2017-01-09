Chariot Oil & Gas Limited’s (CHAR) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 306.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) opened at 8.05 on Monday. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 4.31 and a 12 month high of GBX 11.88. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 21.51 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.38.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

