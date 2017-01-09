Chad Keetch Sells 37,522 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Chad Keetch sold 37,522 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $835,239.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,878.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad Keetch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Chad Keetch sold 44 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $805.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm earned $428.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $16,898,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $16,147,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,762,000 after buying an additional 510,628 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $10,187,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $7,475,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. Its segments include transitional, skilled and assisted living services (TSA services); home health and hospice services, and all other.

