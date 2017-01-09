CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries has outperformed the Zacks categorized Fertilizers industry in the past three months, aided by its forecast-topping earnings performance in the last quarter. CF Industries is well placed to gain from its efforts to boost production capacity. The company recently completed its capacity expansion projects which should drive its growth and increase its cash generation capability. CF Industries should also benefit from higher nitrogen demand driven by healthy corn plantations. The company's nitrogen business is also enjoying the benefit of abundant natural gas supply.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Vetr downgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on CF Industries Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) opened at 33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. CF Industries Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.58 million. CF Industries Holdings had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.77%. CF Industries Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 19.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 93.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

