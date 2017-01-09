CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink plans to launch its 17 channel over the top (OTT) services in 2017. The growing momentum of CenturyLink’s Prism IPTV service has prompted the company to plan the OTT launch. The deal to purchase Level 3 Communications bodes well. The combined entity will be a formidable force in the fiber-based metro-Ethernet and Internet backbone market. The company is also focused to establish itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena for enterprise customers. However, shares of CenturyLink lagged the Zacks classified 'Wireless National’ industry’s gain in the past one year. Moreover, loss in access lines, reducing legacy voice services revenues, decline in subsidy payments by the Federal Universal Service Fund, tough competition, federal regulations and the need to upgrade technology remain potent headwinds. Also, CenturyLink’s outlook for colocation revenues appear depressing.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTL. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded CenturyLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded CenturyLink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on CenturyLink in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenturyLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. CenturyLink has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CenturyLink will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

In related news, Director William Arthur Owens acquired 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $999,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,671.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey P. Perry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 14.7% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CenturyLink during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in CenturyLink by 1.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in CenturyLink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CenturyLink during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

